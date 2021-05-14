Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHEK. Dawson James restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,445,631. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

