Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,491. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

