ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

CCXI stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

