Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.