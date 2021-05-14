Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CMMB traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

