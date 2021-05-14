Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

