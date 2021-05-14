Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $512.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

