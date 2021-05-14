Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

