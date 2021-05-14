Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $9,200.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,668.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9,880.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9,177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,980.80.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

