Choice Hotels International, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

CHH stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $118.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

