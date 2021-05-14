Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,417. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.