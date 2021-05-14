Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

