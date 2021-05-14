CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$21.65. The company had a trading volume of 760,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.58. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.15 and a 52-week high of C$21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,430,408. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

