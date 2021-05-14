CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,480. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,430,408. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

