Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Friday. 5,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,862. The company has a market cap of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

