Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 5.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $51,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,708. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.