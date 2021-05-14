Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.