Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of CI opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

