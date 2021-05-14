Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.81.

NYSE:XEC opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

