Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.53

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.53 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 94.44 ($1.23). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 89.36 ($1.17), with a volume of 8,352,824 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 88.17 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

