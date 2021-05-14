Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

CTAS opened at $353.21 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $204.24 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.24 and its 200-day moving average is $344.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

