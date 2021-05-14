Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

CSCO opened at $52.49 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10,839.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,962 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

