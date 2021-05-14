Citigroup Begins Coverage on Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EM. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EM opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

