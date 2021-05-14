Citigroup Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

