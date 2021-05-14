Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DADA. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.