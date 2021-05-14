Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.