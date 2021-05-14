Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.
Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
