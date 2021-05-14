Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $213.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

