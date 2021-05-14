Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,612.27 ($21.06).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,079 ($27.16) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,038.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,831.72. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 407.65.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

