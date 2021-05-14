Citigroup Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $157.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.