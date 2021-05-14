Citigroup Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $164.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

