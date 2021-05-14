City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

