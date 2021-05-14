Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $124,517.20 and $186.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003946 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,074,328 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

