Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.87 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

