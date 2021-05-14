Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 124.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

CLF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.