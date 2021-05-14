Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

