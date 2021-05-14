Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $8.46. 2,170,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,074. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

