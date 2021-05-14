Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.