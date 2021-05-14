Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

CCH traded down GBX 27.12 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,504.88 ($32.73). 386,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,443.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,301.40. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.55.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

