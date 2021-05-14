Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Model N in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

MODN opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,391 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Model N by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

