Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,661 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $341,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

