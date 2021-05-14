Comerica Bank Acquires 22,031 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

