Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

