Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

