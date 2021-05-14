Comerica Bank Sells 6,049 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

