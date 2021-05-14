Comerica Bank Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LCII opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

