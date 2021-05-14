Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

