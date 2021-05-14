Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

