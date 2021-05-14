Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $69,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $211.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.57 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

