Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

