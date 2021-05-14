CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

COMM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

