Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,271 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.