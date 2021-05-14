Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $66.17 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.